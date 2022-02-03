The NFL will reportedly investigate the allegations Brian Flores made concerning Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, specifically his attempt to pay Flores to lose games, per The Washington Post’s Mark Maske and ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Other rules violations also will be investigated, per Mortensen.

The former Dolphins coach is suing the league, the three franchises and unidentified individuals, alleging discrimination and racism in hiring practices, as well as claims that Ross offered him a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season in attempt to secure the league’s worst record and the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. Flores says he didn’t comply with the request.

Miami finished 5–11 that season as Flores led them to a 5–4 finish following an 0–7 start. Because of the record, Miami drafted fifth overall, snagging Tua Tagovailoa. However, if the team had a worse record, they would have had the chance to select Joe Burrow, who led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season.

This is not the only allegation against Ross. He also allegedly wanted Flores to recruit “a prominent quarterback” who was under contract with another team during a meeting on the owner’s yacht. The coach refused and left the boat before the player may have arrived.

The complaint reads: “After the end of the 2019 season, Mr. Ross began to pressure Mr. Flores to recruit a prominent quarterback in violation of League tampering rules. Mr. Flores repeatedly refused to comply with these improper directives.

“Undeterred, in the winter of 2020, Mr. Ross invited Mr. Flores onto a yacht for lunch. Shortly after he arrived, Mr. Ross told Mr. Flores that the prominent quarterback was ‘conveniently’ arriving at the marina.

“Obviously, Mr. Ross had attempted to ‘set up’ a purportedly impromptu meeting between Mr. Flores and the prominent quarterback. Mr. Flores refused the meeting and left the yacht immediately. After the incident, Mr. Flores was treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with.”

Among the other complaints listed in the filing, Flores said he took part in two ”sham“ interviews as teams attempted to comply with the Rooney Rule, citing the Giants and Broncos.

The complaint was filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, seeking class-action status. Shortly after the news broke, the league released a statement asserting its commitment to diversity and called Flores's claims “without merit.”

