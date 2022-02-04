Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence Reacts to Jaguars’ Hiring of Doug Pederson

It was a tumultuous first NFL season for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had to endure a number of coaching-related distractions over the course of a 3–14 campaign. However, Lawrence seems excited about his second year.

Lawrence took to Twitter late Thursday night to express his approval of the team's decision to hire former Eagles coach Doug Pederson for its head coaching vacancy. He appears to be ready to “get to work” with the team’s new leader.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lawrence actually spoke to Pederson before the team made the hire.

Jacksonville began the 2021 season with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer at the helm but fired him 13 games into the season. Meyer finished with just a 2–11 record with the Jaguars.

Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles during the ’17 season, was let go by the franchise last January after five seasons in Philadelphia. He spent the ’21 season out of football.

There's no doubt that Jacksonville is a turn-around job. The Jaguars have plenty of young talent despite finishing with the worst record in the league. Pederson’s relationship with Lawrence will be a big factor in whether the team can make strides in the coming seasons.

