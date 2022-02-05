San Francisco is hiring former Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn as an assistant head coach on the staff of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lynn replaces former 49ers assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree, who did not return to the team. In addition, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who completed a second interview for the Dolphins head coach vacancy, is the frontrunner to become Miami’s next coach.

The 53-year-old had other NFL and college offers before landing an opportunity with the 49ers. During the 2021 season, he led a Lions offensive unit that finished 22nd in total offense (322.6 yards per game), 25th in scoring offense (19.1), 19th in rushing yards per game (110.9) and 18th in pass offense (211.6) in the league.

Lynn spent four seasons (2017–20) as the Chargers head coach, recording a 33–31 record and going 1–1 in the postseason. During his time, he played an integral role in establishing an offense that suited Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during his rookie season.

With the Bills, Lynn helped Tyrod Taylor lead a top-10 offense between 2015 to ’16.

He played running back for the Broncos during the 1997 to ’99 seasons that were coached by Mike Shanahan. He became a special teams assistant under Shanahan from 2000 to ’02 before joining the Jaguars in ‘03. Kyle, the son of Mike, attended many practices watching Lynn play and coach for the team.

Since joining the NFL’s coaching ranks in 2000—in addition to his roles with the Bills, Lions and Broncos—he has worked different capacities with the Jets, the Browns, the Cowboys and the Jaguars.

