Alvin Kamara

Report: Alvin Kamara, Three Other Men Allegedly Knocked Man Unconscious

Saints running Alvin Kamara, who was arrested on Sunday for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in Las Vegas, was released on $5,000 bond on Monday. New details of the alleged crime have come to light.

Kamara, along with three friends, allegedly got into an altercation with a man, Darnell Greene, coming off an elevator at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to a police report obtained by NFL Network. Greene told officers he was waiting for an elevator with a group of people and when the elevator doors opened, Kamara allegedly put his hand on Greene's chest to keep him from entering. 

Greene said he pushed Kamara's hand off of him but then he was shoved and proceeded to stumble, according to the police report. He was then punched and kicked by several men and lost consciousness. Greene identified Kamara as one of the men who allegedly battered himm and video surveillance confirmed Kamara was one of four men who assaulted Greene, per the report. Green sustained an orbital fracture on his right eye and may need surgery.

The Saints halfback was arrested Sunday after the Pro Bowl. The alleged incident was reported on Saturday at 5:50 p.m. local time by a person in a local hospital. He was arrested without incident. 

The Saints have yet to release a statement on the subject. 

