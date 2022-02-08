Here’s The Complete List Of The Nine NFL Coaches Hired This Offseason

The Texans hired Lovie Smith and the Saints reportedly promoted Dennis Allen from defensive coordinator to head coach on Monday, officially bringing the 2022 NFL hiring cycle to a close.

Here's a look at the nine new coaches that will take over next season:

The Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Giants, Jaguars, Raiders and Texans have made their hiring decisions official as of Monday, Feb. 7. The Saints have not yet confirmed Allen’s move from defensive coordinator to head coach and the Vikings must wait until after current Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell coaches in Super Bowl LVI to make an announcement.

