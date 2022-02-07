Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Texans Moving Toward Hiring Lovie Smith as Next Coach

The Texans are moving toward hiring defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as their new coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. 

Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, who first reported the news Monday, all signs are pointing toward Smith being hired as their next coach.

On Sunday night, ESPN reported that the Texans had included Smith in their discussions throughout the process, but that Smith, who was also the team's associate head coach last year, has gained traction recently.

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who was interviewed for the role, will not be the Texans' next head coach, per the Houston Chronicle. If Smith is hired, the team's offensive coordinator is expected to be current quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, per ESPN.

Prior to serving as Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2021, Smith, 63, served as the coach at the University of Illinois from '16-20. He was fired after the '20 season after posting a 17–39 record with the Illini.

SI Recommends

Smith has also served as a coach at the NFL level, posting an 89–87 record in 11 total seasons with the Bears and Buccaneers. He led Chicago to the Super Bowl in 2006, then his third year with the Bears.

The Texans also interviewed Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former Steelers wide receiver and current FAU receivers coach Hines Ward for the position. 

Smith would replace David Culley, who was fired on Jan. 13 after a 4–13 record in his one season with the team.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more coverage of the Texans, visit Texans Daily

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases on his way to an inside the park home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Play
Fantasy

Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler Look to End Phillies’ Playoff Drought

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 Philadelphia Phillies hitters and pitchers.

George Bello, Ricardo Pepi and Daryl Dike left MLS to go abroad
Soccer

Assessing the Many January Moves Abroad for U.S. Prospects

The winter transfer window was a busy one for those on the USMNT radar. Take a closer look at the various situations in which players find themselves after leaving MLS.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Play
Betting

Super Bowl LVI Betting & Fantasy Hub

We are counting down the days until the Rams and Bengals kick off on Sunday.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Trade Deadline Advice for Every Team

Which contenders will make a move? We run down the latest buzz around the league.

mikaela-shiffrin
Olympics

SI:AM | What You Missed at the Olympics While You Were Sleeping

Plus, inside the NFL and Hollywood's long, strange relationship.

Erik Spoelstra coaching the Heat.
NBA

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra to Coach Team Durant in ASG

The game is set for Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

BRONNY THUMB
Extra Mustard

Report: LeBron James Could Leave Lakers to Play With Son, Bronny

LeBron James’s basketball future could be dictated by his son’s landing spot in the NBA.

AP22035857061703
Betting

Welcome to Super Bowl LVI Week: Rams vs. Bengals