Report: Saints to Promote Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen to Head Coach

The Saints have informed defensive coordinator Dennis Allen he will be the team’s new coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news was confirmed by NFL Network. 

Allen replaces Sean Payton after the longtime coach announced that he was stepping away from coaching in January. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores were also being considered. 

This is Allen’s second stint as a head coach. After assistant coaching stints with the Falcons and Saints, he was hired as the Raiders coach in 2012. He was fired in 2014 after posting a 8–28 record in less than three seasons. He re-joined the Saints as a defensive assistant in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator that same year. 

