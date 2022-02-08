The Steelers will interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their general manager vacancy, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Riddick has worked on ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football in each of the last two seasons. His last job in the NFL came as the Eagles' director of pro personnel in 2013. Riddick logged six NFL seasons as a defensive back from 1992–98 after playing college football at Pitt.

The Steelers are in the market for a new general manager after Kevin Colbert announced last month he will step down from his current role after the 2022 NFL draft. Riddick is one of six known candidates for the job to replace Colbert, per Rapoport.

Pittsburgh finished 9–7–1 in 2021 as it missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.

