Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Steelers to Interview ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick for General Manager Vacancy

The Steelers will interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their general manager vacancy, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

Riddick has worked on ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football in each of the last two seasons. His last job in the NFL came as the Eagles' director of pro personnel in 2013. Riddick logged six NFL seasons as a defensive back from 1992–98 after playing college football at Pitt. 

The Steelers are in the market for a new general manager after Kevin Colbert announced last month he will step down from his current role after the 2022 NFL draft. Riddick is one of six known candidates for the job to replace Colbert, per Rapoport.

SI Recommends

Pittsburgh finished 9–7–1 in 2021 as it missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Steelers, visit All Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Super Bowl LVI logo on the field.
Betting

Bills, Chiefs Early Favorites to Win Super Bowl LVII

Two AFC teams are the early favorites.

USATSI_15610788
MMA

Derrick Lewis' Climb Back into Title Contention Starts Where It Last Ended

Lewis opens his 2022 campaign to earn another title bout in his hometown of Houston against rising star Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271.

nathan-chen3
Olympics

Watch: Nathan Chen's Entire Record Performance at Beijing Olympics

The U.S. star set the highest short program score in figure skating history on Tuesday.

Juan Soto home run trot
Play
Fantasy

Juan Soto & Josh Bell Look to Recapture Nationals Magic

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 Washington Nationals hitters and pitchers.

canada-beats-us-hockey-prelim
Olympics

Canada Beats U.S. in Likely Preview of Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game

The 4-2 victory was merely a meaningless preliminary tilt, but the sport’s fiercest rivalry did not disappoint.

camp-nou
Soccer

Barcelona CEO Resigns Amid Sponsorship Talks With Spotify

Spanish media reports that a deal with Spotify for sponsorship of Barça's jersey and title rights for Camp Nou was imminent.

dCOVdevinhester_H
Play
NFL

How Should We Feel About Devin Hester When Special Teams Don’t Feel Special Anymore?

On Hester, the Hall of Fame and the state of the NFL return game.

Loyola Chicago s Lucas Williamson (1) takes a three-point shot as the Loyola Chicago Ramblers play the University of Evansville Purple Aces.
College Basketball

Loyola’s Williamson Finds Passion Narrating Project on 1963 Title

The Ramblers’ guard was the voice behind a documentary recounting one of college basketball’s most impactful moments.