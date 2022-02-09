In a since-deleted Tweet, Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen complimented Adolf Hitler when answering fan questions via Twitter on Wednesday.

A fan asked Allen to name three people, dead or alive, who he'd have dinner with if he could. Allen's response included a beloved family member, Michael Jackson and the man responsible for the Holocaust.

“My grandad, hitler and michael Jackson,” Allen said in the Tweet.

Jonathan Allen responds to a fan's question. Screenshot taken by SI.

The fan was confused as to why Allen picked Hitler. Allen’s answer was even more shocking when he began to praise Hitler.

“He's a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did,” Allen said in the Tweet. ”I'm also assuming that the people I've chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.”

Allen eventually deleted the Tweet and then responded to another fan, who said they were Jewish.

“I'm sorry i offended you that definitely was not my attention, I was just answering a question,” he said.

Allen went on to further apologize.

“Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I want to apologize about what I said,” Allen said in the Tweet. “I didn't express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!”

Allen, who was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season, made headlines when he threw a punch at one of his teammates on the sideline in the middle of a game against the Cowboys in Week 16. He finished his fifth NFL season in 2021.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Commanders news, head over to Washington Football.