The Rams and Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday evening. With just three days until kickoff, the betting line has shifted a bit toward Los Angeles.

After opening at Rams -3.5, SI Sportsbook now has the home team at -4 for the game. The total points over/under has taken an even sharper turn, dropping from 50 to 48.5.

The Rams are currently -200 on the moneyline, while the Bengals sit at +165.

Last year, the Buccaneers made NFL history by winning the Super Bowl at their home stadium, a first in league history. This year, the Rams will have a chance to make it two in a row, with SoFi Stadium serving as host for the big game for the first time.

Cincinnati has become accustomed to pulling out big wins on the road, though. After knocking off Las Vegas in the wild-card round at home, they scored big road playoff wins at Tennessee and Kansas City, winning each game by a field goal.

During the regular season, the Bengals were 5–3 on the road, with wins at the Steelers, Ravens and Raiders.

The Rams had that same 5–3 mark at home, and were actually a better road team during the regular season at 7–2.

Per TeamRankings, Cincinnati is 13–7 against the spread this year, while Los Angeles is 10–10.

