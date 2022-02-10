Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Super Bowl LVI Betting Preview
Super Bowl LVI Betting Preview

Super Bowl Betting Line Shifts Slightly Three Days Before Big Game

The Rams and Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday evening. With just three days until kickoff, the betting line has shifted a bit toward Los Angeles.

After opening at Rams -3.5, SI Sportsbook now has the home team at -4 for the game. The total points over/under has taken an even sharper turn, dropping from 50 to 48.5. 

The Rams are currently -200 on the moneyline, while the Bengals sit at +165. 

Last year, the Buccaneers made NFL history by winning the Super Bowl at their home stadium, a first in league history. This year, the Rams will have a chance to make it two in a row, with SoFi Stadium serving as host for the big game for the first time.

Cincinnati has become accustomed to pulling out big wins on the road, though. After knocking off Las Vegas in the wild-card round at home, they scored big road playoff wins at Tennessee and Kansas City, winning each game by a field goal.

SI Recommends

During the regular season, the Bengals were 5–3 on the road, with wins at the Steelers, Ravens and Raiders. 

The Rams had that same 5–3 mark at home, and were actually a better road team during the regular season at 7–2.

Per TeamRankings, Cincinnati is 13–7 against the spread this year, while Los Angeles is 10–10.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

James Harden with the Nets.
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: James Harden Wants a Trade to Philly

We're bringing you all the latest rumors, trade news and analysis from around the NBA.

Bryan Harsin
College Football

Auburn Adds New School Policy Amid Bryan Harsin Rumors

Could Auburn be implementing a new policy to set the table for Harsin's firing?

Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
NBA

2022 NBA All-Star Mock Draft: Picking Rosters for LeBron, Durant

The NBA All-Star draft is tonight, but why wait? We made our predictions for Team LeBron and Team Durant.

USATSI_16271139
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Israel Adesanya Defends Rogan, Warns Whittaker

"Joe Rogan is the man," Adesanya said. "We all know what they’re doing to him."

James Harden talking with a referee.
NBA

Report: Harden Wants to Leave Nets, Won't Request Trade

Could the Brooklyn guard be traded for the second time in the last two seasons?

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

The Two Player Prop Parlays You Need to Bet in Super Bowl LVI

Here's how you can follow the smart money and improve your odds at the same time.

Michaela Shiffrin skiing.
Play
Olympics

Shiffrin Seeks Olympic 'Reset' in Preparation for Super-G Competition

“I will try to reset again, and maybe try to reset better this time,” Shiffrin said after the slalom.

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden
NBA

SI:AM | Previewing the NBA Trade Deadline

Here’s what to look for teams wheel and deal before today’s 3 p.m. ET deadline.