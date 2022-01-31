Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
How We Got Here: Is Tom Brady Actually Retiring?
How We Got Here: Is Tom Brady Actually Retiring?

Super Bowl LVI Opening Betting Odds: Rams Favored Over Bengals

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI with an over/under of 50, according to the opening lines at SI Sportsbook.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI with an over/under of 50, according to SI Sportsbook's opening odds .

Cincinnati advanced to the Super Bowl by shocking Kansas City in overtime, 27-24, in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City, who became the first team in NFL history to host four consecutive championship games, is now on the wrong side of history. The Chiefs tied an AFC championship game record by blowing an 18-point lead to Joe Burrow and Co.

Cincinnati has now beaten the Raiders, the top-seeded Titans and Patrick Mahomes as a heavy 7-point underdog against the spread (ATS).

The Bengals, +275 on the moneyline, earned their second straight road playoff win on a 31-yard field goal by rookie Evan McPherson. The Bengals are headed to SoFi Stadium to play in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

Place Your Super Bowl Bets at SI Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

One week after beating Buffalo in thrilling overtime fashion, the Chiefs came up small in overtime. Kansas City won the overtime coin toss for the second consecutive week but, unlike in the divisional round win over the Bills when they scored a touchdown on their initial drive, Mahomes was intercepted by Vonn Bell on third down.

After taking over at his own 45, Burrow drove the Bengals down to the Chiefs' 14-yard line. McPherson then delivered the game-winning kick for the second straight game.

The transformation the Bengals franchise has made can not be overlooked. Two years ago, they finished as the worst team in the NFL with a 4-12 record. The reward for that dubious title? Landing a franchise signal caller, Burrow, with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After suffering a season-ending knee injury last season, Burrow continues to prove oddsmakers wrong in his sophomore campaign.

SI Recommends

It's been an incredible ride that will continue onto the biggest stage where the young gunslinger will have the ultimate chance to prove the sportsbooks wrong, who once again have placed him in the role of underdog.

In the NFC title game, Los Angeles overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat San Francisco, 20-17. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns to lead the largest fourth-quarter comeback in NFC championship game history. Both touchdowns were hauled in by the sensational Cooper Kupp, who made 11 receptions for 142 yards.

It was an incredible performance by the veteran quarterback, who showed incredible poise leading the club to its second Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. In 2018, the Rams faced off with the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The Rams lost, 13-3, in what remains to date as the lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

The Rams became the second consecutive NFL team to represent their conference in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

As we know, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay accomplished that feat last season.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, middle, holds up the George Halas trophy after the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.

SUPER BOWL LVI OPENING ODDS

Cincinnati Bengals (13-7 SU, 13-7 ATS) versus Los Angeles Rams (15-5 SU, 11-9 ATS)

Moneyline: Cincinnati (+165) | Los Angeles (-200)
Spread: CIN +3.5 (-110) | SF -3.5 (-110)
Total: 50 – Over (-110) | Under 50 (-110)
Game Info: Feb. 13, 2022 | 6:30 pm ET | NBC

Be sure to follow all the amazing betting and DFS coverage here at SI Betting as we head toward Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter.

Check the Latest Lines at SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
The Bengals are a Cinderella Story
Tom Brady: The Fantasy G.O.A.T.
As It Happened: Bengals Beat Chiefs
As It Happened: Rams Defeat 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyreek Hill answers questions at Super Bowl LIV media day
Extra Mustard

Bengals’ Eli Apple Tweets at Tyreek Hill, Calls WR 'A Baby'

After Cincinnati moved past Kansas City to make the Super Bowl, the cornerback traded barbs with the Pro Bowl wide receiver on Twitter.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Fantasy

As It Happened: Rams Storm Back to Win NFC Championship

The Rams beat the 49ers, 20–17, to advance to the Super Bowl ... which will be played in their home stadium.

conference-championship-takeaways-2
NFL

Conference Championship Takeaways: Rams Claw Back, Burrow Magic, Mahomes Disappears

Plus, Stafford survives a B-minus day, Rams pass rush shows up in time, the rookie kicker can’t miss, Chiefs lose the clock games, a cursed halftime show, and more!

jimmy-garoppolo-49ers
NFL

Garoppolo’s Ugly Interception Sends Rams to Super Bowl

San Francisco’s season ended in disappointing fashion on Sunday night.

Hope Solo, Clint Dempsey and Shannon Boxx are headed to the hall of fame
Soccer

Dempsey, Solo, Boxx Lead National Soccer HOF Class

Clint Dempsey gets in on his first try, while Hope Solo is finally voted in and is joined by former teammate Shannon Boxx.

bengals-joe-burrow-afc-champions
NFL

Bengals Are NFL’s Best Cinderella Story in Decades

Joe Burrow says he doesn’t want to labeled an underdog, but it’s been a long time since a team came back from nothing this quickly.

Joe Burrow after a playoff win.
Extra Mustard

Joe Burrow Asked If Diamonds in Necklace Are Real

The Bengals quarterback gave a humorous answer when asked about his necklace.

josh-allen-bills
Extra Mustard

Allen Reacts to Chiefs Winning Second Straight OT Coin Toss

The Bills quarterback experienced some sad déjà vu on Sunday evening.