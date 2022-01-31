Super Bowl LVI Opening Betting Odds: Rams Favored Over Bengals

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI with an over/under of 50, according to SI Sportsbook's opening odds .

Cincinnati advanced to the Super Bowl by shocking Kansas City in overtime, 27-24, in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City, who became the first team in NFL history to host four consecutive championship games, is now on the wrong side of history. The Chiefs tied an AFC championship game record by blowing an 18-point lead to Joe Burrow and Co.

Cincinnati has now beaten the Raiders, the top-seeded Titans and Patrick Mahomes as a heavy 7-point underdog against the spread (ATS).

The Bengals, +275 on the moneyline, earned their second straight road playoff win on a 31-yard field goal by rookie Evan McPherson. The Bengals are headed to SoFi Stadium to play in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

Eric Gay/AP

One week after beating Buffalo in thrilling overtime fashion, the Chiefs came up small in overtime. Kansas City won the overtime coin toss for the second consecutive week but, unlike in the divisional round win over the Bills when they scored a touchdown on their initial drive, Mahomes was intercepted by Vonn Bell on third down.

After taking over at his own 45, Burrow drove the Bengals down to the Chiefs' 14-yard line. McPherson then delivered the game-winning kick for the second straight game.

The transformation the Bengals franchise has made can not be overlooked. Two years ago, they finished as the worst team in the NFL with a 4-12 record. The reward for that dubious title? Landing a franchise signal caller, Burrow, with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After suffering a season-ending knee injury last season, Burrow continues to prove oddsmakers wrong in his sophomore campaign.

It's been an incredible ride that will continue onto the biggest stage where the young gunslinger will have the ultimate chance to prove the sportsbooks wrong, who once again have placed him in the role of underdog.

In the NFC title game, Los Angeles overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat San Francisco, 20-17. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns to lead the largest fourth-quarter comeback in NFC championship game history. Both touchdowns were hauled in by the sensational Cooper Kupp, who made 11 receptions for 142 yards.

It was an incredible performance by the veteran quarterback, who showed incredible poise leading the club to its second Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. In 2018, the Rams faced off with the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The Rams lost, 13-3, in what remains to date as the lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

The Rams became the second consecutive NFL team to represent their conference in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

As we know, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay accomplished that feat last season.

Elaine Thompson/AP

SUPER BOWL LVI OPENING ODDS

Moneyline: Cincinnati (+165) | Los Angeles (-200)

Spread: CIN +3.5 (-110) | SF -3.5 (-110)

Total: 50 – Over (-110) | Under 50 (-110)

Game Info: Feb. 13, 2022 | 6:30 pm ET | NBC

