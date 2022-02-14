Cooper Kupp Named Super Bowl LVI MVP

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named the MVP of Super Bowl LVI after a stellar performance against the Bengals on Sunday.

Kupp finished the game with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns and capped off one of the best seasons a wide receiver has ever had. He led the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) during the regular season.

The Rams won the game 23–20 after a go-ahead touchdown from Matthew Stafford to Kupp with just a minute and 25 seconds remaining in regulation. The Rams defense went on to stop the Bengals offense and never let their star kicker Even McPherson get a chance at an overtime-forcing field goal.

After being named MVP, Kupp was at a loss for words.

“I just don't feel deserving of this,” Kupp said after the game. “God is just so good. I'm just so thankful for the guys I get to be around.”

