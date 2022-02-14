Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Watch: Here's the Game-Winning TD Pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp

When the Rams needed a play during the Super Bowl, their stars shone.

Down four late in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected multiple times on their game-winning drive, culminating in a one-yard Kupp TD catch.

That score put Los Angeles up three with around 1:20 remaining.

SI Recommends

That play capped an unbelievable season for Kupp, who completed the receiver's triple crown by leading the league in catches, touchdowns and receiving yards.

And for Stafford, that was the play to finally get him over the hump, winning his first Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

The Rams are a top-heavy team full of Pro Bowl players, so of course their eventual Super Bowl win was delivered by those stars.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cooper Kupp
NFL

Rams Edge Out Bengals in Super Bowl LVI After Kupp, Donald Deliver Late

The Rams used a 15-play scoring drive and a key fourth down stop in the final minutes of the game to capture the championship in their home stadium.

Fan on the field during Super Bowl LVI between Bengals and Rams.
Extra Mustard

Fan on Field Gets Rocked By Security During Super Bowl

A fan made his way onto the SoFi Stadium field, and was taken down by security.

Eminem
NFL

Eminem Takes a Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Show

An NFL spokesperson said the reports of the league shutting the gesture down were “erroneous.”

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Play
NFL

As It Happened: The Rams Are Super Bowl Champions

With one minute to play, Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp for a touchdown. But it was Aaron Donald who sealed Los Angeles’ win. Catch up on all the action here.

Former Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrates a catch.
Extra Mustard

‘Philly Special’ Passer Trey Burton Mocks Rams For Failed Attempt

He was unimpressed.

Odell Beckham Jr.
Extra Mustard

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Sideline With Tears in His Eyes

After being declared out for the rest of the Super Bowl, Odell Beckham Jr. was emotional when returning to Rams sideline.

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; From left Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, MJ Acosta and Nate Burleson pose for a photo after the Super Bowl LVI halftime show press conference at Los Angeles Convention Center.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Here's The Entire Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

In one of the most anticipated halftime shows in Super Bowl history, hip-hop legends took the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday.

evan mcpherson
Extra Mustard

Evan McPherson Stays on Field to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Bengals's kicker said during the week that he would be opting out of any locker room meetings to get the best seat in the house for the halftime show.