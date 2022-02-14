Watch: Here's the Game-Winning TD Pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp

When the Rams needed a play during the Super Bowl, their stars shone.

Down four late in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected multiple times on their game-winning drive, culminating in a one-yard Kupp TD catch.

That score put Los Angeles up three with around 1:20 remaining.

That play capped an unbelievable season for Kupp, who completed the receiver's triple crown by leading the league in catches, touchdowns and receiving yards.

And for Stafford, that was the play to finally get him over the hump, winning his first Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

The Rams are a top-heavy team full of Pro Bowl players, so of course their eventual Super Bowl win was delivered by those stars.

