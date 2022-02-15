Skip to main content
NFL Announces Official First Round Draft Order Including Trades

The NFL officially released the 2022 first round draft order on Tuesday after the Rams' 23–20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The release also included swapped picks from trades. 

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row and will look to add another young star after picking Trevor Lawrence last spring. The Lions have the No. 2 pick. Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson are among the favorites to be the first two players off the board. 

The Giants and Jets have four of the first 10 spots in the draft thanks to trades with the Bears and Seahawks, respectively. The Lions have the last pick in first round at No. 32, after the trade centered on Matthew Stafford with the Rams. 

The 2022 NFL draft, which will be held in Paradise, Nevada, is scheduled to start on April 28. 

