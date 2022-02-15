Skip to main content
Burrow Celebrates Despite Losing Super Bowl
Rams Coach Sean McVay Says ‘We'll See’ When Asked About Return Next Season

Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday he was still “enjoying this moment” in the aftermath of Los Angeles’ 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals, but he remained non-committal about his future next season.  

Asked by the Los Angeles Times' Dylan Hernandez whether he would return next season, McVay said, “We'll see.”

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now,” McVay said. “I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

Last week, rumors of McVay’s potential departure started after the 36-year-old was asked if he saw himself coaching until he was 60. McVay said he “won't make it,” and further explained why.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players. I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said on Friday, according to ESPN.

The New York Post subsequently also reported that if McVay chooses to leave the sidelines, ESPN would pursue him for the Monday Night Football. Per the Post, he would also potentially have top broadcasting options with Fox and Amazon.

On Saturday, however, McVay clarified the comments he made ahead of Super Bowl LVI, telling NFL Network, “I am committed to this team and coaching.”

McVay posted a 55–26 record during his first five seasons, making two Super Bowls and winning one throughout his tenure. Per ESPN, he has two years remaining on his contract and is in line for an extension this offseason. 

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told the Times that he attributed McVay's comments to being ”wiped” from a long season. 

”I think the one thing [is] these guys all love football. They love being around each other, they feed off of each other,” Demoff told the Times. “A month away, two months away, from everybody and I think things will feel a lot better.”

