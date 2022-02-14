Welcome to the Super Bowl edition of the Sunday FreakOut, where we react and overreact to everything that happened in Super Bowl LVI. For the full roundup podcast-style, be sure to subscribe to The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning ...

Things That Made Me Giddy

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp Engineered an All-Time Great Drive: The end was not beautiful—two of those penalties were no-doubters, the holding call on Logan Wilson less so. But this was a 79-yard drive led by a superstar quarterback, with one superstar receiver and, really, nothing else to work with. The game-winning touchdown, even in a slog of a Super Bowl overall, was iconic.

This Throw, Though, Was the Stuff of Legend:

Aaron Donald as Kyra Sedgwick in The Closer: The only way it could have ended.

Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase: It’s been 20 games and this is almost surely going to be a historic connection.

That Halftime Show Was Phenomenal: The music, obviously, but that set and choreography was cool as hell. (Can I say hell? It's the end of the season, why not.)

The Bengals Go Heavy: Once Raheem Morris had a bead on their protection plans, and with Joe Burrow limping, it was the only thing Cincinnati could do down the stretch. And for a little while, it looked like it might work.

Andy Benoit: My friend (and longtime podcast co-host) won a Super Bowl ring on Sunday, which is something that makes me happy. And he did it with a coach and quarterback he believed in long before anyone else did, which is something that makes him happy. (Though I think he'd be happy to win a Super Bowl ring with pretty much anyone.)

Regrets

Sky Judge Should Be Allowed to Call This: It gets dumber every time it happens. It was tough to see in real time, but within moments of the play ending approximately 87 billion people (that's right, approximately 11 times the current world population) were able to see it clear as day. It’s a blatant penalty on Tee Higgins. Throw the flag.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Knee: Beckham going down was the biggest play of the game. Beyond the Rams’ alarming lack of depth, Lou Anarumo had been stuck sitting back in Cover-2 zone looks. The Rams lost Beckham, and Anarumo was able to change things up a bit and send an occasional blitz. (And, well, the Rams also had to start playing guys who can't catch the ball.)

The Rams’ Depth: Midway through the second quarter, this was on track to be a comfortable, 14-point Rams win. With no Tyler Higbee, then injuries to Beckham and Kendall Blanton, things got ugly quick. Van Jefferson was a complete non-factor when forced into the No. 2 role. Ben Skowronek was . . . yikes. (Brycen Hopkins actually equipped himself pretty well after Kendall Blanton—already filling in for Tyler Higbee—went down.) On a night when the running game was non-existent, this was a last-game-of-the-preseason collection of receivers complementing Cooper Kupp in the second half. That they managed 10 points was nothing short of incredible.

This Holding Call Is Tough: A makeup for the missed Tee Higgins facemask/OPI, I suppose. …

Johnny Hekker Had a Long Day: He didn’t punt well at all. He also left a point on the board when he flubbed a PAT hold.

That Vernon Hargreaves Penalty … : For running onto the field to celebrate an interception even though he’s not dressed for the game. Yeah, I dunno. It’s a rule, but we also saw Sean McVay join in on an end zone celebration back in Week 18, and that wasn’t flagged.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Joe Mixon, Throwing On Time: Give him credit—a lot of non-quarterbacks will keep rolling this out and let the coverage get back into the play. Mixon is pretty quick to get it out. A regular Tua Tagovailoa.

Van Jefferson Makes Two Mistakes: First, he’s late to transition to scramble mode. Then, he makes zero effort to make a play on the ball. It’s third-and-long and essentially a punt, but this was an ominous sign just a couple plays after the Beckham injury.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Offseason

A Season Decided By a Battle of Attrition: Granted, in-game injuries are flukes. But the Rams were already without Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee on Sunday. By the end of the evening, we had a good half-dozen players who are fringe roster guys deciding the Super Bowl. And this at the end of the unprecedented 21st game of the season, with the owners about to add even more “inventory.” Bad Idea Jeans all around.

The Bengals’ Future: Once they address the right side of that offensive line, things should come together nicely and Joe Burrow will consistently be in the MVP conversation. The problem is that the AFC will be a gauntlet year after year. This postseason run was incredible, but getting back—ever—will be no easy feat.

The Colts Are Going to Release Carson Wentz?: That is very much Part 2 of a transaction. The Colts don’t have a first-round pick and they don’t have a viable in-house option behind him. They shouldn’t have let Jacoby Brissett go, but are they going to bring him back after demoting him then letting him walk? Is Jimmy Garoppolo really an upgrade? Would they roll the dice on Jordan Love (and is Love even available)? Unless they believe they’re getting Russell Wilson (and Indy would be a great landing spot for Wilson) this report makes zero sense. Wentz was erratic last season—it’s why he was available in the first place—but his lows were blown out of proportion because they were particularly ugly (misreading a defense and firing a throw into a linebacker’s chest in the end zone is just as problematic as Wentz, say, losing a fumble mid-shovel pass while extending a play). He was, for the most part, effective enough in-structure for Frank Reich. And all of it came after he lost virtually the entire summer due to a broken foot. If the Colts are picking what's in the box over Wentz, it seems like a bit of an overreaction.

Sooo … About Kyler Murray: Someone in that building had choice words about Murray to share with Mort. The most likely scenario is that Murray will play for the Cardinals next season. But if you read this piece from then-our Robert Klemko from draft season in 2019 (and most people missed it because it’s not a mock draft), you know a return to baseball is 100% in play. And to be clear: Murray was hung out to dry in the second half of the season and in the playoff loss in L.A., by a coaching staff that provides no answers for him. The chances of this being a healthy long-term marriage are certainly dwindling.

How the Rams Were Built: At a time when tanking fetishists are gaining steam across the NFL. The veteran players are available and the salary cap is a myth. Demand your team’s general manager go build a Super Bowl contender.

As We Do at the End of Every Super Bowl . . . : We close out this column with the world's most perfect end-credits song, courtesy of Mark Mothersbaugh. Have a great offseason.

