Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is wanted in connection with the assault involving Saints RB Alvin Kamara, David Charns of KLAS-TV reports.

Las Vegas police already arrested two men, and are looking for Lammons as a third suspect connected to the assault involving Kamara, per the report.

The incident occurred the night of Feb. 5, when the victim reportedly told police he was attacked by multiple people after leaving a Las Vegas nightclub.

The victim initially named Kamara as one of the suspects involved, and Las Vegas police have also arrested two other men, Percy Ahmaad and Darrin Christopher Young.

According to 8 News Las Vegas, police used video of the incident to identify Kamara as a suspect who pushed the victim and punched him in the face. Then, the other three suspects allegedly assisted in the assault from there.

KSHB’s Hayley Lewis reports Las Vegas police have a warrant out for Lammons’s arrest, and all four suspects are facing “charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.”

