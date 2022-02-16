Report: Chiefs CB Chris Lammons Suspect in Las Vegas Beating Involving Alvin Kamara

The Chiefs cornerback is reportedly a wanted suspect in an assault that took place before the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is reportedly a wanted suspect in a Las Vegas beating involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara before the Pro Bowl in February, according to 8 News Now in Las Vegas.

8 News Now reports that Las Vegas Metro police had arrested two men and were searching for a third in connection with the incident at a Vegas nightclub. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas CBS affiliate reported that Lammons was the third suspect.

Further details from 8newsnow.com:

Kamara was named a suspect in the beating at Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino before the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6. The victim told police he was leaving the nightclub on Feb. 5 when multiple people began hitting and kicking him. The victim told police he remembered one man, later identified as Kamara, 26, who put his hand on the victim’s chest before the alleged battery began, the report said. The victim suffered a broken eye socket and could not keep his eye open in the hospital. The two other men have been identified as Percy Ahmaad and Darrin Christopher Young, according to court records obtained by the 8 News Now Team on Tuesday.

Amie Just of nola.com writes that "police believe" the third man is Lammons:

Two men implicated in an alleged battery that resulted in the arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara have been arrested in Las Vegas, according to court records, while a warrant remains out for a third man, who police believe to be Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons.

Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star tweeted that the Chiefs are aware of the report but "have no comment at this time."

Lammons, who saw his largest role with the Chiefs on special teams, is set to become an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason. Appearing in 12 games for the Chiefs in 2021, Lammons played 74% of special teams snaps and 13 total defensive snaps. He was placed on injured reserve in December and did not return.

This story is being updated.