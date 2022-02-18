Packers Have Sold Nearly 200,000 Shares in Sixth Stock Sale

The Packers announced that their stock offering sale will enter its final week on Friday.

Green Bay has sold 194,537 shares in 175,874 transactions, earning more than $64.5 million. Shares have been purchased from all 50 states and also includes shares bought from U.S. territories and areas in Canada.

The franchise, with its unique public ownership, began its sixth-ever stock offering on Nov. 15, selling shares for $300. However, buying shares does not constitute an investment in “stock” in the common sense of the term.

Individuals who have bought shares will not receive any dividends nor will they have any decision-making ability. The NFL allowed Green Bay to do this because the Packers did not have a deep-pocketed owner, according to ESPN.

The first three instances that Green Bay did this was out of necessity due to the franchise’s lack of funds in a small market in 1923, 1935 and 1950. The team’s next two sales took place in 1997 and 2011 for stadium expansion and projects.

The last day to purchase stock from the Packers’ sixth sale is Feb. 25 by 11:59 p.m. CT.

