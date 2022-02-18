Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons reportedly turned himself in on Thursday for a “walk through” booking at the Clark County Detention Center, his lawyer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He was wanted in connection with the alleged assault involving Saints RB Alvin Kamara. Although Lammons' attorney reportedly filed a motion for the arrest warrant to be recalled, Las Vegas justice of the peace Harmony Letizia had the cornerback go through booking and was released, posting a $5,000 bail.

The Chiefs player was charged with “felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm” as well as a “gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Percy Harris and Darrin Young, two others involved, were arrested Monday in connection with the alleged incident. The alleged incident occurred the night of Feb. 5, when the victim reportedly told police he was attacked by multiple people after leaving a Las Vegas nightclub.

Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Feb. 6, after playing in the Pro Bowl.

More NFL Coverage: