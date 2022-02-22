On Tuesday's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers explained Monday night's Instagram post that sent NFL fans into an overthinking tailspin.

“There's nothing cryptic about gratitude,” Rodgers said. “That was just where I was at. I was going through some old pictures from the last year and felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have, for the lessons that I've learned and for the growth that's happened over the last year and the people that have been a part of that journey.”

In the Instagram post, Rodgers posted several pictures of teammates and Shailene Woodley, and wrote how thankful he was for them in a lengthy caption.

He also explained that there was no deeper meaning to posting Davante Adams and Randall Cobb standing during the national anthem with a space between them—where Rodgers usually stands for the anthem. Rodgers said the picture was sent to him after he missed the team’s game against the Chiefs, while on the COVID-19 list, and the wide receivers wanted to show that they were thinking about their quarterback.

The post made NFL fans think Rodgers was gearing up to announce his retirement. But he clarified he has not made a decision as of yet on whether he will return to the NFL, or whether he'll return to the Packers or another team.

