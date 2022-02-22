NFL Twitter Reacts to Cryptic Aaron Rodgers Instagram Post

Aaron Rodgers posted several pictures on Instagram with a cryptic message Monday night, and NFL fans are now trying to decipher its meaning. Green Bay’s signal-caller hasn't been shy on his willingness to retire, and he seems to be weighing whether he should return to the gridiron in 2022.

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football,” Rodgers said in the post. “The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

Rodgers has yet to make an official announcement on his future, but that didn't stop Twitter from looking into it. Here are some reactions from fans and analysts across the NFL:

Rodgers, 38, is a 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time MVP. He threw for 37 touchdowns and just seven interceptions last season as he led the NFL in passer rating for the second straight year.

