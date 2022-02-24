Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Andrew Whitworth Says Wayne Gretzky Gave Advice on Potential Retirement

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said Wednesday he is “leaning towards” retirement after 16 NFL seasons, but not before soliciting some high-profile advice. 

Whitworth said he spoke with NHL legend Wayne Gretzky after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. Gretzky apparently told Whitworth to re-consider the idea of retirement, noting “there’s only one thing better than winning one [championship], and that's winning two.”

“I’ll never forget after we won the game, ‘The Great One’ Wayne Gretzky called me, cause I live out here near him in Sherwood [California],” Whitworth said, per NFL.com’s Nick Shook. “He was like, ‘Hey Whit, there’s only one thing better than winning one, and that’s winning two.’ And I said, ‘You know what, I can’t argue with you.’ It’s gonna be tough. One way or another it’s gonna be a tough decision.”

SI Recommends

Whitworth was still an effective offensive lineman in his age-40 season, though it’s hard to blame him if he wants to hang up his cleats after an illustrious career. Whitworth is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, and he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2021. 

More NFL Coverage: 

• What’s Jordan Love Worth in a Trade?
• Ranking the Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects
• Tom Brady Spent Years Playing for Less—and We Might Never Know Why
 Ram CentralOdell Beckham Jr. Announces Successful Knee Surgery: 'Be Back Better Than Ever Before'

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, check out Ram Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Extra Mustard

Mac Jones Plans to Cut Back on Ice Cream

The Patriots quarterback wants to focus on his health this offseason

By Madison Williams
Liz Cambage with the Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

Sparks Star Liz Cambage Calls for Changes to CBA

The four-time All-Star center called for changes to the WNBA’s CBA in an appearance on ESPN on Wednesday.

By Mike McDaniel
Hass driver Mick Schumacher of Germany steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Racing

Haas F1 Will Drop Uralkali Livery For Final Day of Testing

The team's title sponsor is Dimtry Mazepin's Russian-based company, and his son drives for the Formula One team.

By Madeline Coleman
Ukrainian wingback Oleksandr Zinchenko
Soccer

Man City, Ukraine Star Zinchenko Issues Death Wish for Putin

The wingback later claimed the post was removed by Instagram.

By Andrew Gastelum
Art Briles coaching Baylor.
College Football

Grambling State Adds Art Briles to Coaching Staff

He last coached college football in 2016, when he was fired from Baylor.

By Joseph Salvador
Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Djokovic to Fall From Top of Rankings with Latest Loss

Daniil Medvedev is set to become the No. 1 player in the world.

By Daniel Chavkin
Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Opens Up About Mental Health

The Australian tennis star reflected on his mental health in a post Thursday.

By Mike McDaniel
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Racing

Vettel to Boycott Russian GP, Verstappen Calls For Cancellation

Formula One said Thursday it is “closely watching the very fluid developments” in Ukraine

By Madeline Coleman