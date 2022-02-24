Andrew Whitworth Says Wayne Gretzky Gave Advice on Potential Retirement
Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said Wednesday he is “leaning towards” retirement after 16 NFL seasons, but not before soliciting some high-profile advice.
Whitworth said he spoke with NHL legend Wayne Gretzky after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. Gretzky apparently told Whitworth to re-consider the idea of retirement, noting “there’s only one thing better than winning one [championship], and that's winning two.”
“I’ll never forget after we won the game, ‘The Great One’ Wayne Gretzky called me, cause I live out here near him in Sherwood [California],” Whitworth said, per NFL.com’s Nick Shook. “He was like, ‘Hey Whit, there’s only one thing better than winning one, and that’s winning two.’ And I said, ‘You know what, I can’t argue with you.’ It’s gonna be tough. One way or another it’s gonna be a tough decision.”
Whitworth was still an effective offensive lineman in his age-40 season, though it’s hard to blame him if he wants to hang up his cleats after an illustrious career. Whitworth is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, and he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2021.
