Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Deshaun Watson allegations go beyond what's been portrayed
Deshaun Watson allegations go beyond what's been portrayed
Publish date:

Report: Warrants Issued for Deshaun Watson’s Social Media

Author:

A judge reportedly signed search warrants for several of Deshaun Watson’s social media accounts, according to ABC13.com.

The warrants reportedly include access to all platforms owned by Facebook, such as Instagram, and Cash App, and details allegations from nine women that the Texans quarterback coerced them into sexual encounters. 

As of Dec. 17, Watson has not been charged with a crime, although Houston police and the FBI have reportedly been investigating him. At least one of the plaintiffs in Watson’s civil cases accused him of deleting messages, and, per ABC13.com, investigators want to access the deleted information as well. The time frame for the warrants—from Sept. 1, 2019, through Jan. 1, 2021—aligns with the incidents listed in the civil lawsuits.  

From March 16 until April 14, 23 lawsuits were filed against the Texans quarterback describing sexual harassment and sexual assault, including one from this past March.

SI Recommends

One lawsuit was dropped by a plaintiff “for now,” according to court documents, “in light of privacy and security concerns.”

These civil lawsuits currently on the Harris County District Clerk's website include allegations that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouth. The news of the first filing broke on the evening of March 16 after Houston attorney Tony Buzbee disclosed the news on social media, and details of the first lawsuit came out the following morning.

Watson is still on the Texans’ roster but has not played for the franchise this season as the legal process continues to unfold. There were rumors that he would get traded to the Dolphins, but the move did not play out ahead of the trade deadline. 

More Deshaun Watson Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls out of the pocket.
NFL

Sean McDermott Gives Update on Josh Allen Foot Injury

He suffered a sprained foot during Buffalo's loss to Tampa Bay last week.

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
NFL

NBC Medicine Analyst Explains Donald Parham Response

Sunday Night Football's sports medicine analyst explains what happened after the scary injury to the Chargers tight end.

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
NFL

Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. Leaves Field on Stretcher

The tight end appeared to hit his head on the ground on a first-quarter play.

SI99 POINT GUARDS
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Point Guards

Kentucky signee Cason Wallace leads a talented group of floor generals ranked in the SI99 basketball rankings.

Michele Tafoya
Play
Extra Mustard

Michele Tafoya’s Silence Over Recent Controversy Is Awfully Curious

She was not suspended by NBC over 'View' appearance.

Baseballs
MLB

What MLB Rules Must Be Changed in the Next CBA?

Should baseball implement a pitch clock, set roster limits and/or revise replay review?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Chase.
Podcasts

The Crossover: NBA Vs. COVID-19 With Dr. Robby Sikka

The founder of the COVID Sports and Society Workgroup discusses the new wave of COVID-19 cases and what it means for the league.

wr_startsit_121521
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide Receivers

Look for Brandon Aiyuk to overrun the Falcons defense in a juicy Week 15 contest.