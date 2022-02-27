Bucs Pro Bowl G Ali Marpet Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons

Less than a month after appearing in his first Pro Bowl, Buccaneers offensive lineman Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons.

Marpet, 28, shared the stunning announcement on Instagram Sunday afternoon.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years.

“To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay.”

A key member on the Bucs’ run to Super Bowl LV in 2020, Marpet has spent the last two seasons blocking for future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who announced his own retirement earlier this month.

Marpet played nearly every snap for the Bucs over the past two seasons, starting 29 regular season games, and six postseason contests, as a pivotal piece on a top-tier offensive line.

Before Marpet became a fixture on the Tampa's left side, an all-time performance at the NFL Combine in 2015 transformed the 6-foot-4, 307-pound standout from Division III Hobart College into one of the biggest names of that year’s draft.

His sudden rise inspired Tampa Bay to strike a deal with the Colts to move up four spots in order to select him with the 61st overall pick in the second round.

Marpet started 19 games over two seasons at right guard before moving to center to start year three. His season would end after 11 starts thanks to a knee injury. Marpet returned in 2018 to a starting spot at left guard where he would soon emerge as one of the top players at the position, eventually becoming one of the NFL’s highest-paid guards after signing a five-year, $55.125 million extension in 2018.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Marpet’s retirement will free up $10 million in cap space for Tampa Bay this offseason.

Marpet retires having allowed only 13 sacks in 4,418 pass-blocking snaps (played) across seven professional seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

