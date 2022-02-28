Skip to main content
Report: Browns to Explore All Options at Quarterback for 2022

The Browns will explore all options at quarterback ahead of the 2022 season, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com

Cabot notes that the expectation is that Baker Mayfield will begin the year as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, but that rookie and veteran options will be considered as potential roster additions.

Mayfield underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in January. He is expected to be ready for training camp later this summer.

The same report from Cabot noted that the Browns are working on retaining receiver Jarvis Landry, who has emerged as Mayfield’s favorite target since Odell Beckham Jr. was released this past season.

Both Mayfield and Landry were banged up this past season, and will be looking to rebound in 2022. It will be a pivotal year for the franchise, as the Browns look to restructure Landry’s contract and see if Mayfield’s final year of his rookie deal yields positive results. 

If both perform well in their respective “contract years,” the Browns will have clarity with two cornerstones of their offense as they move into the future. 

Upon drafting Mayfield in 2018, the Browns thought they had found their franchise quarterback. Mayfield enjoyed a strong rookie season where he completed nearly 64% of his passes for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

But the consistency has not been present for Mayfield over his time with the Browns. His strong rookie season was followed by an up-and-down 2019 season. He completed only 59.4% of his passes for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns to 21 interceptions. The nearly 1:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio was a significant step back to his close to 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ration from the year prior.

However, Mayfield bounced back again in 2020, enjoying a career-best 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, tossing 26 touchdowns to only eight picks. Mayfield’s completion percentage was back up around 63%, just slightly lower than his rookie year, while he threw for 3,563 yards, while guiding the Browns to the postseason for the first time in 18 years.

Given how well the 2020 season went, Mayfield’s step back from both a performance and health standpoint was disappointing in 2021. 

Two key questions remain as the Mayfield and Browns marriage enters year five: Can Mayfield stay healthy after his shoulder surgery that marred his performance in 2021 and can Mayfield find better consistency in his on-field production?

If Mayfield is able to answer those questions with his health and his play in 2022, the Browns will feel better about their franchise quarterback heading into the future.

