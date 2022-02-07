In a bizarre move, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has wiped his social media accounts of any trace of his team—and almost everything else, too.

There are only two posts on Murray's Instagram account now and he unfollowed the Cardinals. The only two posts remaining on his Instagram are one celebrating his Heisman win with Oklahoma and another featuring him at Sunday's Pro Bowl.

As of Monday, the only activity on his Instagram story is a post from Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who captioned a video of him catching a ball from Murray at the Pro Bowl with, “Always wanted to catch a pass from the Texas legend @k1.”

Murray's Twitter account is more of the same. He no longer follows the Cardinals there and his avatar now features two picture—one of him playing football with the Sooners and another of him playing baseball with the Oakland Athletics, who Murray selected him with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB draft. Murray did not sign a contact with the team, however, electing to only play football.

The A's retain his rights should he decide to return to baseball. It's unclear what prompted the major social media overhaul, though. On Sunday, Murray threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Pro Bowl after a standout season. He threw for 3,787 yards and rushed for 423 yards in 14 games, scoring 29 touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowler is under contract with the Cardinals and there have been no reports of him requesting a trade or expressing interest in returning to baseball.

