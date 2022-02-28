Skip to main content
NFL Announces Five Home Teams for 2022 International Series

The NFL has released its five home teams for the 2022 International Series.

The Packers and Saints will both be home teams in separate games played in London’s Tottenham Hotspur soccer stadium. The Jaguars will play host at Wembley Stadium in the third game played in London.

The Buccaneers have a bit of a longer trip as the franchise will be the home team in a game in Munich. The Cardinals will take a trip down to Mexico City as the home team for the lone game in Mexico in 2022.

The NFL schedule has yet to be released, so the dates, times, and opponents for these five teams in the International Series are still unknown.

Since the inception of the NFL’s International Series in 2007, the league has played a minimum of one game every season outside of the United States. The lone year the NFL did not have a game outside of the United States was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent games in the International Series came this past season, as the Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20 on Oct. 10, while the Jaguars beat the Dolphins 23–20 on Oct. 17. Both games took place at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium.

More NFL Coverage:

