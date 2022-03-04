Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Report: Cowboys Plan to Release Amari Cooper
Report: Cowboys Plan to Release Amari Cooper
Player(s)
Amari Cooper

Report: Cowboys Will Seek Amari Cooper Trade Partner Before Releasing WR

With Amari Cooper's time in Dallas reportedly coming to an end, the Cowboys are planning to explore all of their options when it comes to the former first-round pick.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said during a Friday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that the Cowboys intend to seek a trade partner to unload Cooper's $20 million salary before his contract becomes guaranteed on March 20.

ESPN reported Thursday morning that Dallas would “likely” release the 27-year-old wideout by March 16, the start of the new league year. 

“I believe he’s done with the Cowboys. I think they’ll try to trade him before they release him, which I think makes some sense,” Rapoport said. “It might take a minute, I think they will try to trade him, see what they can do, see if they can get some value for him before they ultimately decide to release him.”

Drafted fourth overall by the Raiders in 2015, Cooper joined the Cowboys midseason in ’18 after Dallas acquired the then-three-time Pro Bowler for a ’19 first-round pick.

SI Recommends

Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension following a career year in 2019. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys, currently projected to be $21 million over the salary cap, would reduce Cooper's cap hit to $6 million if he is released.

Last season, Cooper fell short of the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2017, finishing with 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games played. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more on the Dallas Cowboys, head over to Cowboy Maven.

Amari Cooper

YOU MAY LIKE

Lamar Jackson sets to throw for Ravens against the Colts.
NFL

Rapoport Lays Out Possible Reason for Delay in Lamar Jackson Deal

The NFL insider shares one possible reason that Jackson is slow-rolling his first major new contract as a pro.

By Dan Lyons
Dirk Nowitzski
Play
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki: ‘Players Forcing Themselves Out is Not the Way to Go’

The NBA legend joins The Crossover podcast to discuss superstar power, his rivalry with Dwyane Wade and his relationship with Luka Dončić.

By Howard Beck
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Kamaru Usman (red gloves) competes against Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.
Play
Betting

UFC 272 Betting Advice: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington is a sizable betting favorite at SI Sportsbook over Jorge Masvidal for UFC 272. Our panel provides bets and analysis for the card.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Mar 4, 2006; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and (4) J.J. Redick
Play
Extra Mustard

Duke Invited Every Former Coach K Player to His Final Game

Out of 208 former Duke players, around 80 have RSVPed for Saturday’s game against UNC.

By Madison Williams
Adam Cole ties Hangman Page to the ring ropes
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for AEW’s ‘Revolution’

With two mainstays absent, Sunday’s pay-per-view will be a showcase for the wealth of talent the company employs.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mahomes Reacts to NFL Network's Video of QBs in 40-Yard Dash

Mahomes: “Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that.”

By Wilton Jackson
Loyola Chicago's Lucas Williamson
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: The Dash to the Big Dance Is Here

Plus, can Wisconsin get a No. 1 seed? Updating our men's field of 68 ahead of a critical week.

By Kevin Sweeney
AP22063205051513 (1)
Play
Extra Mustard

TNT's Charles Barkley Says Lakers Shouldn't Be in Primetime

The Lakers (27-35) have lost four straight since the All-Star Break

By Jelani Scott