With Amari Cooper's time in Dallas reportedly coming to an end, the Cowboys are planning to explore all of their options when it comes to the former first-round pick.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said during a Friday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that the Cowboys intend to seek a trade partner to unload Cooper's $20 million salary before his contract becomes guaranteed on March 20.

ESPN reported Thursday morning that Dallas would “likely” release the 27-year-old wideout by March 16, the start of the new league year.

“I believe he’s done with the Cowboys. I think they’ll try to trade him before they release him, which I think makes some sense,” Rapoport said. “It might take a minute, I think they will try to trade him, see what they can do, see if they can get some value for him before they ultimately decide to release him.”

Drafted fourth overall by the Raiders in 2015, Cooper joined the Cowboys midseason in ’18 after Dallas acquired the then-three-time Pro Bowler for a ’19 first-round pick.

Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension following a career year in 2019. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys, currently projected to be $21 million over the salary cap, would reduce Cooper's cap hit to $6 million if he is released.

Last season, Cooper fell short of the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2017, finishing with 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games played.

