Representatives from the Browns and Baker Mayfield met on Thursday to discuss the quarterback’s future on the team, Cleveland.com reported.

The 26-year-old is entering the fifth and final year of his contract, and following the meeting, the Cleveland intends to keep their quarterback to finish out his contract. They are reportedly not looking for other options.

His contract this year is worth $18.86 million. According to the report, the The Browns will not give Mayfield an extension until he proves himself to be a long-term investment this upcoming season.

It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that Mayfield will most likely remain in Cleveland since head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked earlier this week if Mayfield would be next year’s starter, and he simply replied with “Yes.”

2021 was Mayfield’s worst year statistically so far in his young professional career. He also only played in 14 games due to COVID-19 and injury issues, completing 253 of 418 attempts for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Although the Browns finished with a losing record of 8–9 this last season, Mayfield did help lead his team to its first playoff appearance in 18 years back in 2020. Cleveland ultimately lost in the divisional round to the Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl that year.

