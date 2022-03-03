Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Browns, Baker Mayfield’s Reps Met at NFL Combine; Team Plans to Keep QB

Representatives from the Browns and Baker Mayfield met on Thursday to discuss the quarterback’s future on the team, Cleveland.com reported.

The 26-year-old is entering the fifth and final year of his contract, and following the meeting, the Cleveland intends to keep their quarterback to finish out his contract. They are reportedly not looking for other options.

His contract this year is worth $18.86 million. According to the report, the The Browns will not give Mayfield an extension until he proves himself to be a long-term investment this upcoming season.

SI Recommends

It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that Mayfield will most likely remain  in Cleveland since head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked earlier this week if Mayfield would be next year’s starter, and he simply replied with “Yes.”

2021 was Mayfield’s worst year statistically so far in his young professional career. He also only played in 14 games due to COVID-19 and injury issues, completing 253 of 418 attempts for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Although the Browns finished with a losing record of 8–9 this last season, Mayfield did help lead his team to its first playoff appearance in 18 years back in 2020. Cleveland ultimately lost in the divisional round to the Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl that year.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Veteran C DeAndre Jordan Plans To Sign With 76ers

Jordan, 33, was waived by the Lakers on Monday.

By Jelani Scott
The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.
Play
Wrestling

Vince McMahon To Induct The Undertaker Into WWE Hall of Fame

The company announced The Undertaker's induction in February.

By Jelani Scott
kyrie irving (1)
Play
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Hires Stepmother as New Agent

Irving, who’s played in 15 games for the Nets this season, had previously been represented by Roc Nation.

By Nick Selbe
CEO of WWE Vince McMahon addresses fans during WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Vince McMahon Says He Trains Until 3 a.m. Each Morning

At 76 years old, he’s still going strong.

By Joseph Salvador
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Draymond Green during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green: Lakers Fans ‘Brats’ for Booing LeBron

After recent hapless home performances, Lakers fans have booed the team off the floor. The Warriors forward commented on the fan base.

By Mike McDaniel
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
Play
NFL

Report: Jameis Winston Is an ‘Option’ for Saints

The quarterback is an unrestricted free agent this offseason while he continues to recover from his left ACL surgery.

By Madison Williams
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, second from right, watches the game as forward AJ Griffin (21) and the bench celebrate a basket against Syracuse during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Duke won 97-72.
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Coach K Was ‘Really Upset’ About Amaker Rumor

A recent report said Mike Krzyzewski took over the search for his successor, wanting to keep control of the program.

By Madeline Coleman
Jesse-Marsch-Leeds-United
Soccer

Jesse Marsch and the Rare Second Chance

When it goes south for American coaches in top leagues, the door typically doesn't reopen. But Marsch has a chance to make headway after a setback in Leipzig.

By Brian Straus