Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, one of the best ballhawks in the NFL, is set to test the free-agent market this offseason.

New England is not expected to use its franchise tag on the 2021 Pro Bowler ahead of the March 8 deadline, allowing him to explore unrestricted free agency, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots are currently projected to have just over $7.3 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Tagging Jackson, 27, would have cost the team around $17 million.

Jackson played the 2021 season on a one-year, $3.384 million deal after the Patriots assigned a second-round tender to the former undrafted prospect last April. He would finish the year with a league-leading 23 passes defensed, eight interceptions—the second-most in the NFL—and his first career Pro Bowl nod.

In February, Jackson told NBC Sports he wanted to stay with the Pats but hadn't been in contact with the team regarding a new deal. He also expressed his willingness to play on the franchise tag.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me," Jackson said. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.“



The Maryland product has been with the Patriots for the past four seasons, quickly ascending the ranks and earning consideration for the title of best corner in the league. His 25 career interceptions are the most in the league since 2018.

With a large number of teams expected to vie for his services, Jackson enters free agency with the opportunity to become the NFL's highest-paid player at the position, decreasing the likelihood of him staying in Foxboro, barring a change of plans and/or a few cap-saving roster moves.

