Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
J.C. Jackson

Report: Patriots Won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson, CB Will Test Free Agency

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, one of the best ballhawks in the NFL, is set to test the free-agent market this offseason.

New England is not expected to use its franchise tag on the 2021 Pro Bowler ahead of the March 8 deadline, allowing him to explore unrestricted free agency, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots are currently projected to have just over $7.3 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Tagging Jackson, 27, would have cost the team around $17 million.

Jackson played the 2021 season on a one-year, $3.384 million deal after the Patriots assigned a second-round tender to the former undrafted prospect last April. He would finish the year with a league-leading 23 passes defensed, eight interceptions—the second-most in the NFL—and his first career Pro Bowl nod.

In February, Jackson told NBC Sports he wanted to stay with the Pats but hadn't been in contact with the team regarding a new deal. He also expressed his willingness to play on the franchise tag.

SI Recommends

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me," Jackson said. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.“

The Maryland product has been with the Patriots for the past four seasons, quickly ascending the ranks and earning consideration for the title of best corner in the league. His 25 career interceptions are the most in the league since 2018.

With a large number of teams expected to vie for his services, Jackson enters free agency with the opportunity to become the NFL's highest-paid player at the position, decreasing the likelihood of him staying in Foxboro, barring a change of plans and/or a few cap-saving roster moves.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, check out Patriot Maven.

J.C. Jackson

YOU MAY LIKE

Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson
Extra Mustard

Tristan Thompson Ready to Take on Grayson Allen

The Bucks guard injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso in January.

By Madison Williams
NFL CTE Research
NFL

Judge Approves Fix to Stem Race Bias in NFL Concussion Deal

The revisions could allow many retired players to resubmit their claims and add $100 million or more to the NFL’s legal tab.

By Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson
Play
NFL

Report: Russell Wilson Most Likely to Stay in Seattle

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that the Seahawks are not “shopping” their star quarterback.

By Madison Williams
A WNBA basketball.
Play
WNBA

WNBPA Releases Statement Supporting Trans Youth in Sports

“Banning trans kids from sports ostracizes them from a fundamental part of growing up.”

By Wilton Jackson
Lamar Jackson sets to throw for Ravens against the Colts.
NFL

Rapoport Lays Out Possible Reason for Delay in Lamar Jackson Deal

The NFL insider shares one possible reason that Jackson is slow-rolling his first major new contract as a pro.

By Dan Lyons
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper workouts prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Cowboys Seeking Amari Cooper Trade Partner

Cooper could be released before his $20M salary becomes guaranteed on March 20.

By Jelani Scott
Dirk Nowitzski
Play
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki On Players Forcing Trades: 'It's Not the Way to Go'

The NBA legend joins The Crossover podcast to discuss superstar power, his rivalry with Dwyane Wade and his relationship with Luka Dončić.

By Howard Beck
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Kamaru Usman (red gloves) competes against Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.
Play
Betting

UFC 272 Betting Advice: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington is a sizable betting favorite at SI Sportsbook over Jorge Masvidal for UFC 272. Our panel provides bets and analysis for the card.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff