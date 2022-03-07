Falcons Issue Statement on Suspension of Calvin Ridley

The NFL suspended Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Monday for “at least” the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to Ridley that the receiver’s actions put the “integrity of the game at risk.”

On Monday afternoon, the Falcons released a statement regarding Ridley’s suspension.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, and further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

Ridley can apply for reinstatement with the league on Feb. 15, 2023. He played just five games this past season before stepping away in late October to focus on his mental health.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Falcons news, head over to Falcon Report.