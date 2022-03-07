Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended Indefinitely for Betting on NFL Games
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended Indefinitely for Betting on NFL Games

Falcons Issue Statement on Suspension of Calvin Ridley

The NFL suspended Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Monday for “at least” the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to Ridley that the receiver’s actions put the “integrity of the game at risk.”

On Monday afternoon, the Falcons released a statement regarding Ridley’s suspension.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, and further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

Ridley can apply for reinstatement with the league on Feb. 15, 2023. He played just five games this past season before stepping away in late October to focus on his mental health.

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

For more Falcons news, head over to Falcon Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

Calvin Ridley
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Calvin Ridley Suspended One Year for Gambling on NFL Games

The fantasy effects of the Atlanta receiver missing the entire 2022 NFL season for betting games.

By Michael Fabiano
A bloody Jon Moxley kicks Bryan Danielson in their match at AEW Revolution
Play
Wrestling

AEW’s ‘Revolution’ Had Something for Everyone

The company’s greatest strength is its ability to appeal to a wide range of wrestling fans.

By Bryan Alvarez, Wrestling Observer
Colts tight end Jack Doyle smiles after a game against the Raiders.
NFL

Colts TE Jack Doyle Announces Retirement After Nine Seasons

The 31-year-old played his entire career in Indianapolis.

By Zach Koons
calvin ridley
NFL

NFL Suspends Calvin Ridley for Betting on Games During 2021 Season

Ridley will be suspended for “at least” the 2022 regular season.

By Nick Selbe
Robert "Woody" Johnson at a Jets game.
NFL

Report: Jets Owner Preparing to Bid on Chelsea FC

The current owner is reportedly looking to sell for roughly $2.24 billion.

By Joseph Salvador
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin May Shift Fantasy Landscape in Free Agency

A number of talented receivers are available in free agency and their landing spots could shift their fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
kyle busch
Racing

Kyle Busch Furious After Alex Bowman's Win in Las Vegas: ‘Bulls---!’

Bowman overtook Busch in overtime to win the Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

By Nick Selbe
Rams outside linebacker Von Miller raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Von Miller Teases Potential Return to Broncos

The star edge-rusher won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams in February.

By Zach Koons