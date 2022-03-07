Skip to main content
Browns Use Franchise Tag on Tight End David Njoku

The Browns have used the franchise tag on veteran tight end David Njoku, the team announced on Monday. The move ensures Njoku will be under contract for the 2022 season.

Njoku has spent his entire five-year career with the Browns after being selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2017 draft out of Miami. The 25-year-old appeared in 16 games last season, logging 36 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

Injuries limited Njoku to 17 total games in 2019 and '20, though his best statistical year came in 2018. That season, he had 56 receptions for 639 yards—both career highs—and had eight games with over 50 receiving yards.

The deadline for teams to designate franchise players is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Browns still have Austin Hooper on the roster, who had 38 receptions in 2021 and is under contract for the next two seasons. Cleveland also has Harrison Bryant, a fourth-round pick in 2020 who's tallied 45 catches and 471 yards over the past two years.

For more Browns coverage, visit Browns Digest.

