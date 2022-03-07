Could Browns Select 1st Round Edge Rusher?

Following some unsatisfactory testing numbers from several receivers, the Browns may seriously consider taking an edge rusher with their first pick.

Many expect the Browns to take a wide receiver with their pick at No. 13 overall, but several interesting developments could lead them to select an edge rusher in round one over the past week.

The receiver group was expected to blow up the NFL Combine and make national headlines, but the group turned in some rather disappointing testing numbers. It won't deter the Browns from potentially taking one, but it opens the door to a different conversation.

The team's strategy hinges on the status of pending free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney publicly stated that he would like to remain with the team, but his decision will ultimately come down to a preferred price point.

Several leaked reports reveal the Browns intend to let Clowney test the open market and view his options. There may not be any truth to that, but if there is, then the Browns must start considering alternative plans.

Cleveland's 2021 defense was successful because they had two legitimate edge defenders that defenses had to plan for in both phases. Myles Garrett and Clowney made up one of the league's most fearsome duos, a breath of fresh air compared to 2020.

In 2020, edge rusher Olivier Vernon was their only reliable pass-rushing threat outside Garrett. When Vernon went down with an Achilles' injury, Cleveland struggled to find anyone else that could muster pressure on a down-to-down basis.

Clowney's price may be too rich for the team, which is fine. However, they would then have to hit the free-agent market hard and make sure they found a high-caliber edge rusher in the draft.

There are several options early on and on day two, but the bottom line is that Cleveland has to invest in their edge room if they intend to let Clowney walk. His impact went further than the stat sheet, and he was one of the most consistent Browns all season.

This draft has several exciting options for the Browns at 13, Purdue's George Karlaftis and Georgia's Travon Walker are the first two names that spring to mind, as both have strong athletic traits and could become strong presences at the next level.

Karlaftis has some of the best hands at the point of attack in the class and was one of college footballs' more productive rushers. Cleveland values college production more than other teams, making him an easy selection for them.

Walker has uncommon physical traits and brings a nasty approach down in and down out. He didn't produce as well as Karlaftis but still has some highly desirable qualities that could make him a star in the NFL.

We have seen general manager Andrew Berry operate for several years now and have a good feel for what he values in the draft. Cleveland will look at both positions for their No. 13 selection and weigh their options, but it appears an edge rusher could potentially be in the cards.