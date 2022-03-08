As the team is set to make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history, the Packers have turned their attention toward ensuring their quarterback's favorite target remains in the fold.

Green Bay will reportedly use its franchise tag on Adams, keeping him with the team for the 2022 season. The two-time first-team All-Pro selection had another banner year in 2021, posting career highs in receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) to go along with 11 touchdown grabs.

Adams had over 1,000 yards more than Green Bay’s next-leading receiver (Allen Lazard, 513), so his presence in the Packers offense is certainly a priority for the team’s front office. The 29-year-old wideout has spent his entire career with the Packers after being drafted by the team in the second round in 2014.

Adams has been Rodgers’s favorite target for some time now. Since 2018, Adams has been targeted an average of 147 times per year. During that span, the team’s second-most targeted pass catcher has averaged only 69 targets per season. Adams has been a first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, and has made five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances.

