Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Reportedly Agree to Four-Year $200 Million Deal
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Reportedly Agree to Four-Year $200 Million Deal
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers

Report: Aaron Rodgers Agrees to Four-Year, $200 Million Deal With Packers

Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $153 million in guaranteed money.

Rodgers’s reported deal brings to an end to the year-long saga as Rodgers mulled a potential retirement. Rodgers was also considering joining the Broncos before opting for a return to Green Bay, per NFL Network

The deal also creates enough cap room for the Packers to franchise tag star wideout Davante Adams and they are expected to do so. Rodgers has said in the past that Adams is the best teammate he’s ever played with and was never shy about wanting the Packers to bring him pack. Adams will go without a long-term deal himself, though. 

The reigning MVP is coming off one of his best seasons ever after throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. The Packers were eliminated in the divisional round by the 49ers in what was a disappointed ending to their season. 

SI Recommends

Nevertheless, the Packers have reportedly secured one of the best football players of all time for the foreseeable future. 

More NFL Coverage: 

The Short, Sweet Era of Mercenary Star QBs May Already Be Over
Why Kyler Murray’s Contract Is Suddenly an Issue
 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board 1.0
Packer Central: MVP Rodgers Returning to Packers

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, check out Packer Central. 

Aaron Rodgers

YOU MAY LIKE

Team USA center Brittney Griner and WNBA All Star forward Jonquel Jones eye the ball during a fourth quarter jump ball in the WNBA All Star Game.
Play
WNBA

Report: ESPN Launching Women’s Fantasy Basketball for 2022 Season

The new addition to ESPN’s fantasy lineup is expected to debut in April.

By Zach Koons
calvin-ridley
Play
Extra Mustard

A One-Year Suspension for Calvin Ridley Is Absurd

Calvin Ridley’s suspension is nothing but optics for the NFL.

By Jimmy Traina
ukraine-pl
Soccer

Premier League Removes Coverage From Russian TV

The league canceled the rights deal with Russian broadcast partner Rambler that was set to expire at the end of the season.

By Andrew Gastelum
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, celebrates with team members after defeating San Francisco in an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Play
Betting

Men's Basketball Bets: WCC and CAA Championship Games, ACC First Round

Bets and analysis for Tuesday's men's college basketball WCC and CAA championship games, along with a pair of ACC tournament bets.

By Matt Ehalt
LaTonya Story 100 influential
More Sports

How LaTonya Story Is Honoring the Unsung Heroes in Sports

Focused on those working behind the scenes, Story’s annual event is connecting women with skills from all different industries.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; The Miami Dolphins celebrate after cornerback Xavien Howard (25) scored a touchdown after intercepting the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

The Teams That Will Rule NFL Free Agency | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Is your team looking to make a splash? Conor Orr and Gary Gramling have you covered.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
Dirk Nowitzki at the 2022 All-Star Game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Nowitzki Felt Disrespected by LeBron, Wade in 2011 Finals

The Mavericks went on to beat the Heat in six games.

By Joseph Salvador
Calvin Ridley runs with the ball against the Viking
Play
NFL

SI:AM | Calvin Ridley and the NFL’s Gambling Problem

The NFL made it clear where its priorities lie in harshly punishing the Falcons receiver.

By Dan Gartland