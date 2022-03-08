Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $153 million in guaranteed money.

Rodgers’s reported deal brings to an end to the year-long saga as Rodgers mulled a potential retirement. Rodgers was also considering joining the Broncos before opting for a return to Green Bay, per NFL Network.

The deal also creates enough cap room for the Packers to franchise tag star wideout Davante Adams and they are expected to do so. Rodgers has said in the past that Adams is the best teammate he’s ever played with and was never shy about wanting the Packers to bring him pack. Adams will go without a long-term deal himself, though.

The reigning MVP is coming off one of his best seasons ever after throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. The Packers were eliminated in the divisional round by the 49ers in what was a disappointed ending to their season.

Nevertheless, the Packers have reportedly secured one of the best football players of all time for the foreseeable future.

