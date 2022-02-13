Aaron Donald is trying for his first Super Bowl, but if he wins it could also be his last.

During NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison revealed Donald told him he could retire if the Rams beat the Bengals.

"If he wins a Super Bowl, there's a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire," he said.

Donald, who turns 31 in May, is one of the most accomplished players in the NFL today. However, Harrison also made it clear how important it is for Donald to add a Super Bowl victory to all of those accomplishments.

“He’s big on legacy, and he doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things but never won a Super Bowl.”

Donald has won a plethora of individual awards, including being an eight-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, a three-time defensive player of the year, and the 2014 defensive rookie of the year.

He was also named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team back in 2020.

Yet, Donald has never won the biggest game of the year, falling short in his only chance vs. New England during the 2018 season.

Donald isn’t the only Ram whose future is being questioned, as HC Sean McVay has also been rumored to potentially mull retirement with a victory.

A Los Angeles victory could mean Donald gets a chance to end his career on his own terms, accomplishing everything he wanted out of that career.

More NFL Coverage: