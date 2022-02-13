Skip to main content
Report: Carson Wentz Could Be Traded or Released from Colts Soon

Carson Wentz might only play one total year in Indianapolis, per a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

It is possible that Wentz will be traded or released before March 19.

“For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, it looks bleak,” Mortensen said on ESPN on Sunday. “Yes, the Colts did not give him support verbally after the season. Said that they weren’t guaranteeing him anything. Well, right now, it looks bleak. ... So, for Carson Wentz and the Colts, it looks like it was a one-year marriage that went wrong.”

Wentz was traded to the Colts from the Eagles for the 2021 season. He originally signed a four-year, $128 million deal with the Eagles. Wentz will earn a guaranteed $15 million no matter what next season.

Even though it seems like the Colts would be losing money by releasing Wentz, they actually would be saving money. If Wentz stays in Indianapolis, he will be owed $28.3 million for the 2022 season. Therefore, the organization would be saving $13.3 million by releasing the quarterback. Additionally, Indianapolis would save $53.4 million for the 2023-24 seasons, which are the two non-guaranteed years of his deal. 

Considering the money the Colts could save if they release or trade Wentz, it seems like they might go in that direction. However, The Athletic‘s Zak Keefer said Colts owner Jim Irsay is not concerned about the money.  

It looks like Wentz could be added to the list of quarterbacks potentially moving around this offseason.

