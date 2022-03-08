The Commanders offered the Seahawks high draft picks in the next three drafts for Russell Wilson, sources told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Washington ultimately declined the offer because it preferred to send Wilson to the AFC.

Seattle did just that on Tuesday when it was reported that it sent Wilson to Denver in a blockbuster deal. The Broncos are not allowed to say anything officially about the trade until March 16 but had some fun on Twitter with the news by posting a gif of the movie Cast Away.

The move stars Tom Hanks who is stranded on an island and creates an imaginary friend because of his isolation. Hanks speaks to a volleyball he named Wilson, the same volleyball the Broncos tweeted out.

During an appearance on the Today show on March 1, Wilson was directly asked if he’d play for the Commanders. Wilson is originally from nearby Richmond but said he was content in Seattle.

“Seattle is the place that I’m at right now, and I love it,” he said. “It’s great man.”

Washington will continue its search for a quarterback.

