Russell Wilson Thanks Seahawks as Trade to Broncos Looms

Russell Wilson is on the move. After significant speculation about his future with the Seahawks over the last year, the former Super Bowl winner is heading to the Broncos in a huge deal announced on Tuesday.

Wilson reportedly waived his no-trade clause to allow the deal to happen, and based on his Twitter activity, it looks like he’s okay with the move to the loaded AFC West. On Wednesday, he sent a short message thanking Seattle for his decade with the team.

“Seattle, I Love You,” he wrote. “Forever Grateful. #3.” 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the full details of the deal on Tuesday afternoon. Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick head to Denver, in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, the No. 9 pick (first round) and No. 40 pick (second round) and Denver’s fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and the team’s 2023 first and second-round picks.

Wilson was taken in the third-round of the 2012 draft, taking over as the team’s starter as a rookie. He led the Seahawks to a championship in Super Bowl XLVIII, blowing out Peyton Manning and the Broncos 43–8. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler, a second-team All-Pro in 2019, and the league leader in touchdown passes in 2017.

Wilson missed the first games of his career in 2021. In 14 starts, he threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 183 yards and two scores on the ground.

Russell Wilson

