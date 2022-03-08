Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Russell Wilson Reportedly Traded to Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson Reportedly Traded to Denver Broncos

Report: Details of Broncos Trade for Seahawks’ Russell Wilson

In a blockbuster deal, nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson has been traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is reported to be one of the biggest trades in NFL history.

According to Schefter, the Super Bowl-winning QB is part of a massive deal that will send quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth round pick to Seattle. Denver will get Wilson and a fourth-round pick in return. 

Wilson has been with the Seahawks since he was drafted by them in the third round of the 2012 Draft. In Seattle, the quarterback led a storied career, including a 43–8 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. 

Per Schefter, the trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. 

SI Recommends

The trade comes at the heels of Aaron Rodgers agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that makes him the highest-paid NFL player in history. Rodgers had been linked to the Broncos in a possible trade, but will instead remain with the Packers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more on the Denver Broncos, head to Mile High Huddle.

YOU MAY LIKE

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy looks on before a game.
NFL

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Decision, Russell Wilson Trade

The Broncos receiver experienced a whirlwind of emotions on Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.
NBA

The Ja Morant Move Defenders Can't Stop

In the midst of his ascent, there’s one unstoppable play the first-time All-Star has made better use of than anyone else in the league.

By Chris Herring
nfl-aaron-rodgers-packers-power-struggle
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Gave QBs a Power Struggle Blueprint

The four-time MVP proved exactly how much teams should be willing to do to keep their stars happy, and everyone should take notice.

By Conor Orr
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson jogs off the field.
Play
Fantasy

Russell Wilson to the Broncos: Blockbuster Trade Has Fantasy, Betting Implications

Denver's Super Bowl odds get a jump with the former Seahawks QB taking the reins.

By Michael Fabiano
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers.
Play
NBA

The Nets Are Running Out of Time

Very little has gone right for Brooklyn this year. Can Kevin Durant and Co. turn things around before it is too late?

By Chris Herring
NFC quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks (3) looks to pass the ball against the AFC during the third quarter during the Pro Bowl football game.
Play
NFL

Report: Seahawks Agree to Trade Russell Wilson to Broncos

Wilson reportedly still needs to approve the move.

By Joseph Salvador
Turner-Steffen-USMNT-GK
Soccer

USMNT Could Be Without Top Two GKs for Last World Cup Qualifiers

Both Matt Turner and Zack Steffen are facing a race to be fit for the upcoming March qualifiers.

By Andrew Gastelum
ukraine-wcq
Soccer

Ukraine’s March WC Qualifying Playoff Postponed

Scotland was set to host Ukraine on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying playoff semifinal.

By Andrew Gastelum