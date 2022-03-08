Report: Details of Broncos Trade for Seahawks’ Russell Wilson

In a blockbuster deal, nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson has been traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is reported to be one of the biggest trades in NFL history.

According to Schefter, the Super Bowl-winning QB is part of a massive deal that will send quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth round pick to Seattle. Denver will get Wilson and a fourth-round pick in return.

Wilson has been with the Seahawks since he was drafted by them in the third round of the 2012 Draft. In Seattle, the quarterback led a storied career, including a 43–8 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Per Schefter, the trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.

The trade comes at the heels of Aaron Rodgers agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that makes him the highest-paid NFL player in history. Rodgers had been linked to the Broncos in a possible trade, but will instead remain with the Packers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

