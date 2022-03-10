Skip to main content
NFL QB Updates: Wentz to Washington, Trubisky, and More
Report: Cowboys Actively Shopping Offensive Tackle La’el Collins

The Cowboys are having “active trade conversations” around starting offensive tackle La’el Collins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Collins has been starting on the Dallas offensive line since the 2015 season, and has been a franchise mainstay with one of the best offensive fronts in football. 

Collins is due around $10 million in 2022, but according to Over The Cap, trading Collins would free up just $1.3 million in cap space for the Cowboys next season. 

After missing the entire 2020 season due to hip surgery, Collins returned in 2021 and appeared in 12 games, making 10 starts for the Cowboys. He’s made 71 starts for Dallas since the 2015 season.

