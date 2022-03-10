A woman has filed a lawsuit against Jerry Jones, claiming that he is her biological father and alleging that the Cowboys owner paid her mother to keep the information confidential.

The suit was filed by 25-year-old Alexandra Davis on March 3. Davis, who lives in Washington, D.C., filed her lawsuit against Jones, now 79, in Dallas County court.

The Dallas Morning News first reported on the lawsuit earlier Wednesday. ESPN also reportedly acquired a copy of the lawsuit.

A Texas judge ordered the case sealed this week after a motion filed by Jones’s lawyer. Jim Wilkinson, the personal spokesperson for the Cowboys owner, declined to comment, per CBS 11.

