Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Report: Jaguars Releasing Veteran RB Carlos Hyde

Carlos Hyde’s second stint with the Jaguars is reportedly coming to an end.

Jacksonville is set to release the veteran running back, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Hyde, 31, logged 72 carries for 253 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played (two starts) last season.

The move will save the Jaguars nearly $2 million in cap space, per Spotrac; the team signed Hyde to a two-year, $6 million contract last offseason.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The former Ohio State Buckeye has played for five franchises since entering the league as a second-round pick with the 49ers in 2014. Back in 2018, Hyde, then with the Browns, landed in Duval County after being traded for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft; he appeared in eight games and was released by the club after the season.

Prior to returning to the Jaguars, Hyde played 10 games for the Seahawks in 2020 following a one-year stint as the Texans’ lead back. He posted his only 1,000-yard season while in Houston, logging 1,070 yards and six scores on a career-best 245 carries.

More Football Coverage:

For more on the Jacksonville Jaguars, head over to Jaguar Report.

Breaking
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.
NBA

What's Behind the NBA's Recent Scoring Surge?

By Chris Herring
USATSI_13908294
College Football

AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry on Surviving COVID-19: ‘I Am Fortunate To Be Here’

A mainstay in college football, Todd Berry and his wife, Lisa, detail his harrowing days in the hospital earlier this year, when doctors said he had a 50-50 chance to live.

By Ross Dellenger
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Thiago Santos of Brazil punches Aleksandar Rakic of Austria in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting Advice: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night, headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Thiago Santos against Magomed Ankalaev.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
garrett-wilson
Play
Fantasy

Looking at SI's NFL Mock Draft 2.0 From a Fantasy Perspective

If the first two rounds unfold as predicted, where are the best fantasy values?

By Michael Fabiano
Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis dribbles against the Maryland Terrapins.
Play
Betting

SEC, Big Ten, Big East, Pac-12 Conference Tournament Bets

Bets and analysis for quarterfinal games in the SEC and Big Ten and semifinal games in the Big East and Pac-12.

By Kyle Wood
Marlene Hendricks-100 influential
NFL

For Marlene Hendricks, It’s More Than Just a Game

After two decades in the NBA, the VP of guest services is bringing her focus on fans and their game-day experience to the flashiest stadium in the NFL.

By Senita Brooks
December 27, 2020: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) enters the tunnel after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Timeline: What Has Occurred Since First Lawsuit Filed

Ahead of the quarterback’s civil deposition, here is what has happened on and off the field since his last game.

By Madeline Coleman and Daniela Perez
Scotty Pippen Jr. during Vanderbilt’s SEC tournament win over Alabama.
Play
College Basketball

Scotty Pippen Jr. Says Alabama Coach Trash Talked Vanderbilt

The Vandy star called the Crimson Tide a “very beatable team” entering Thursday night, leading to the trash talk,.

By Jelani Scott