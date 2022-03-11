Report: Jaguars Releasing Veteran RB Carlos Hyde

Carlos Hyde’s second stint with the Jaguars is reportedly coming to an end.

Jacksonville is set to release the veteran running back, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Hyde, 31, logged 72 carries for 253 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played (two starts) last season.

The move will save the Jaguars nearly $2 million in cap space, per Spotrac; the team signed Hyde to a two-year, $6 million contract last offseason.

The former Ohio State Buckeye has played for five franchises since entering the league as a second-round pick with the 49ers in 2014. Back in 2018, Hyde, then with the Browns, landed in Duval County after being traded for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft; he appeared in eight games and was released by the club after the season.

Prior to returning to the Jaguars, Hyde played 10 games for the Seahawks in 2020 following a one-year stint as the Texans’ lead back. He posted his only 1,000-yard season while in Houston, logging 1,070 yards and six scores on a career-best 245 carries.

