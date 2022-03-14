Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed

Report: Cowboys Sign DeMarcus Lawrence to New Three-Year Deal Worth $40 Million

The Cowboys are signing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a new three-year deal worth $40 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Lawrence will get $30 million guaranteed and he will become the first player at his position to have seven straight seasons of his contract fully guaranteed.

On March 6, it was reported that Lawrence refused to take a pay cut—leading to doubt about his future in Dallas. He originally signed a signed a five-year, $105 million contract with $65 million guaranteed in ’19. But it looks like both sides came to an agreement and the star edge rusher is staying in Dallas. 

The 29-year-old only appeared in seven games this past season due to a broken bone in his foot. He managed to log three sacks and a pick-six in his limited time on the field. 

He was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft and has spent all eight seasons of his career in Dallas. Lawrence has been named to two Pro Bowls and was named second team All-Pro once in 2017. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Cowboys news, head over to Cowboys Country

Breaking
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant looks on during a game.
NBA

Durant Reportedly Issues Statement After Calling Out NYC Mayor

The Nets star walked back what he said after Sunday’s game against the Knicks.

By Zach Koons
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL

Report: Texans Decline Colts’ Request To Speak With Deshaun Watson

Houston is in the process of fielding trade offers for the quarterback.

By Jelani Scott
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Chargers To Sign J.C. Jackson To Massive Five-Year Deal

The 26-year-old earned his first career Pro Bowl nod with the Patriots last season.

By Jelani Scott
Pete Alonso circles the bases after hitting a home run for the Mets.
Play
MLB

Pete Alonso’s Wife Posts Video of Car Accident’s Aftermath

She was driving behind her husband when his car flipped three times.

By Joseph Salvador
dusty baker
MLB

MLB to Test Pitch Clock, ‘Robo Umps’ in Minor Leagues in 2022

The league will experiment with rule changes in the Low-A Southeast League this season.

By Associated Press
Kyrie Irving looks on.
Play
NBA

NBA Fines Nets After Irving Enters Locker Room During Knicks Game

Brooklyn was docked $50,000 after the star point guard “violated New York City law.”

By Zach Koons
Man City draws Crystal Palace
Soccer

Man City’s Draw at Palace Opens Title Door More for Liverpool

Two dropped points loom large for Man City in the Premier League title race.

By Associated Press