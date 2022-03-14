The Cowboys are signing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a new three-year deal worth $40 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Lawrence will get $30 million guaranteed and he will become the first player at his position to have seven straight seasons of his contract fully guaranteed.

On March 6, it was reported that Lawrence refused to take a pay cut—leading to doubt about his future in Dallas. He originally signed a signed a five-year, $105 million contract with $65 million guaranteed in ’19. But it looks like both sides came to an agreement and the star edge rusher is staying in Dallas.

The 29-year-old only appeared in seven games this past season due to a broken bone in his foot. He managed to log three sacks and a pick-six in his limited time on the field.

He was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft and has spent all eight seasons of his career in Dallas. Lawrence has been named to two Pro Bowls and was named second team All-Pro once in 2017.

