The packers released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. His cap number was going to be $27.6 million in 2022, and he now hits the market as free agency looms.

Smith is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named second team All-Pro in 2020. He only played one game during the regular season in 2021 due to a back injury that plagued him since training camp. He was activated off the injured reserve list for the team’s playoff loss against the 49ers, but he registered just one tackle.

In his last healthy season, Smith tallied 12.5 sacks and 52 tackles in 2020. The Packers are making cap space not only to sign some key players once free agency starts Wednesday, but they’ll look to retain one as well.

Green Bay franchise tagged star receiver Davante Adams, but he reportedly informed the team he will not play under the tag in 2022. This leaves the Packers in desperate need to come to an agreement with Adams, but the two sides are reportedly far apart on contract talks as of Monday.

