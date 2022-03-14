Skip to main content
Report: Davante Adams Tells Packers He Won’t Play Under Franchise Tag in 2022

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has informed the team that he will not play under the franchise tag in 2022, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Green Bay placed the franchise tag on Adams last week following the contract extension given to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Adams, who is Rodgers’s top receiving target, is seeking a long-term extension of his own. With free agency opening later this week, and the legal tampering period opening Monday afternoon, a resolution to the Adams situation is likely coming soon. 

Rapoport noted Monday the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, and that the relationship between the two sides is “not in a great place.”

Given Green Bay’s allegiance to Rodgers, the expected outcome was Adams would return to the team in 2022, as he is one of the top receivers in football and Rodgers’s top weapon. However, if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term deal, the jury is out on where Adams will play next year.

Adams started 16 of the 17 games for Green Bay last season, hauling in 123 receptions for a career-high 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. He will turn 30 in December.

