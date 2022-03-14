After the Broncos pulled off a blockbuster trade for former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson last week, 2021 starter Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly set to join a new team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bridgewater intends to sign a one-year deal to become the backup quarterback for the Dolphins.

Bridgewater, 29, started 13 games for the Broncos last season and posted a 7–6 record while under center in Denver. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,052 yards while throwing a career-high 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

After sustaining a concussion in a Week 15 loss to the Bengals, Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The Broncos did not win another game and went on to finish 7–10, winding up last in the AFC West.

Now on his way to Miami to join his sixth different NFL team since being selected in the first-round of the 2014 draft, Bridgewater is poised to serve as the backup to rising third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It’s a role that the veteran signal-caller has found himself in before and the possibility of eventually starting in Miami isn’t out of the question.

Tagovailoa has struggled to grab the reins as the Dolphins top quarterback during his two seasons with the team. Despite posting a 13–8 record as a starter in Miami, the former No. 5 pick hasn’t put up gaudy numbers in his time with the franchise, throwing for just 4,467 yards, 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 23 games.

Miami nearly stormed into the playoffs last season by winning eight of its last nine games but fell just short with a record of 9–8. After the year came to a close, the Dolphins fired Brian Flores and replaced him with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Flores is currently suing the NFL, the Dolphins, Giants, Broncos and unidentified individuals, alleging discrimination and racism in hiring practices

