Browns QB Baker Mayfield Pens Letter Thanking Cleveland Fans For Their Support

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a letter on social media Tuesday night in which he thanked Cleveland fans for their support as the franchise’s signal caller over the last four seasons.

While nothing official has been released about Mayfield's future in Cleveland, the Browns star acknowledged fans and stated that the city provided him with a “life-changing experience” since the team drafted him as the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

“This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs,” Mayfield said.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage... And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.”

However, Mayfield’s letter comes the same day that the Browns had a meeting with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.

Cleveland (8–9) was eliminated from the NFL playoff picture two weeks before the end of the 2021 season. Mayfield finished the season with 3,010 yards, 17 touchdown and 13 interceptions while completing 60.5% of his passes.

As the future looms for Mayfield, he is grateful for his time with the Browns.

“Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.”

