After running some routes for Colin Kaepernick on Monday, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett sounded impressed by what he saw. He gave a vote of confidence after their workout on Twitter.

“Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!!” Locket said in the tweet.

Kaepernick, who still trains regularly in hopes of returning to the NFL, tweeted Sunday that he misses working with professional route runners. When the 34-year-old asked for volunteers, Locket stepped up and said he and his brother would workout with him. The workout was live-streamed on Instagram.

“Great work today @tdlockett12 It felt great being out there with you,” Kaepernick said in a tweet. “Thanks for everyone who tapped in via stream with us. The full video of the workout will be posted tomorrow.”

Lockett, one of the premiere deep-threat wideouts in the NFL, seems to think Kaepernick deserves another shot. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, but he still sees himself as a signal-caller who can take a team to the Super Bowl.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that a source said Kaepernick was “in the best shape of his life.” It remains to be seen if he’ll ever get another shot on an NFL roster.

